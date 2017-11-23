It is a fervor unfettered by the flesh.
A spirit departing through the fingertips, entering the fibers of our shared pulse,
Diffusing a balmy exhalation that preludes their embrace;
Respiring the sweet scent of its anticipation.
It is a dialogue in the veins that emanates from our innermost being,
A sensation that fills the profundity of my joints.
A magnetism triggered in our bones
Whose melody resounds in their cobwebbed cavities.
The silent weeping of yearning tendons outstretching,
Wailing as one without a mother for a home that in the hand of a friend I have found.
Mortal hands that for an instance transgress the rotating tyranny of the clock’s,
Denuding the muscles of their strength, clothing them in warm blood nectar.
Our wistful thinking to fill a space within by closing the one between us
Traverses all the layers of being, and transcends all the planes of existence.
This gripping impulse excavates a new vessel for me within yourself.
A place in which to berth our friendship.
A blend of our palms, their interlocking asymmetry,
Rekindles the cherished imperfections of first love,
And stokes the light conducing us on a shared path.
Embracing the soul of a friend.
Dedicated to R.S. Noel for reminding me that writing has the restorative power to transport us into a better world, even in the darkest of hours.
Thank you for the shout-out. Let’s continue to foster this positive writers’ community, the Writers’ Tribe, in which we can all feel free to share with others what is in our hearts.
Artwork
Oseguera, J. L., Jr. (2017). Fate Is In The Hands [Layered Image]. stripSearchLA, Los Angeles.
15 thoughts on “The Depths Of You”
Reblogged this on Edward Smith – WordDancer in the Sky.
Thank you for reblogging my post. I truly appreciate it 😉
You are welcome – I am usually overwhelmed with work but decided to allow myself a few minutes today to read and reblog wonderful things
Thank you for your generosity. Cheers!
Lots to think about after reading this, Ze. Thanks for the kick-start & Happy Thanksgiving to your & yours today.
Ω
As always, I’m grateful for your kind words and support. Hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Well that gets the brain into overdrive! Wonderful, transcendental copulations, who would have thought. Dx
Thank you for your great comment. You always know what to say. I’m glad you enjoyed it.
Wow thank you so very much! This moved me in a way I didn’t expect it to; you have an incredible depth and breadth of knowledge and it shows brilliantly through your writing my friend! I’m so glad your blog exists; such moving work indeed :). Thank you for existing among us, you certainly are one of a few small flickering lights amidst a sea of darkness.
-R.S. Noel
Thank you, my friend. Your talent is also a reminder to me that one must give their all to what they love. We share an affinity for writing and expressing ourselves fully through it. Cheers, and continue to share your light with the world.
I found this wonderful, resonating for me on levels of Being where both the depths and limitlessness of connectedness are far beyond the assumed and superficial and describe a quality of relationship which words can only reach for. You’ve done so admirably. Loved it.
Thank you, Martta. You’re totally right, words can only hope to reach the surface of the boundless depths of friendship and love. It is our duty as writers to try to bridge that gap by paving the way with a tapestry of exquisitely selected ideas, crafted into words that move us.
Yes, and you do this so well.
Absolutely captivating! You captured the energy exchange perfectly.
Thank you for your lovely words. I’m happy to see that you felt that exchange as well. Although it is a daily exchange, it is one that we just couldn’t live without. Cheers!
